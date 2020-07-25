Sonu Sood helps airlift students from Kyrgyzstan, Kapil Sharma is all praises for him

Sonu Sood is being addressed as the messiah during these unprecedented times for all the right reasons. After helping over thousands of migrant workers to reach their homes safely, he is now helping out students stuck abroad to reach India. Sonu Sood recently tweeted about the delay in the flights from Kyrgyzstan to Varanasi due to the weather conditions, and Kapil Sharma couldn’t help but praise him for all that he has done so far.

While Sonu Sood tweeted, “Hi students of Kyrgyzstan, just to update all of you we are postponing the flight from KYRGYZSTAN—VARANASI to tomorrow, 23rd July due to weather conditions. Students who have not registered, kindly do it today. The timings of the flight for tomorrow I will update in few hours.”

Kapil Sharma wrote in Hindi that roughly translates to, “Sonu Paaji, I fall short of words to praise the work you are doing to help the needy at this moment. In films, you may have played a villain, but in real life, you are our hero. May the almighty grant you a long life and may you always be happy.”

However, as promised, Sonu Sood updated with the new flight schedule.

Take a look at their tweets.

सोनू पाजी इस समय आप जो काम ज़रूरतमंद लोगों के लिए कर रहे हो, उसकी तारीफ़ के लिए हर शब्द छोटा है, फ़िल्मों में भले ही आपने खलनायक की भूमिका निभायी हो पर असल ज़िंदगी में आप हमारे हीरो हो ???? भगवान करे आप दीर्घायु हों और हमेशा ख़ुश रहें ???? #sonusoodthehero https://t.co/jNREQlN44I

— Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) July 22, 2020

