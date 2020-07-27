Vidya Balan learns to play flute for Shakuntala Devi

Vidya Balan makes acting look effortless and flawless on screen. From her remarkable debut in Parineeta playing refreshing Lolita to the bold and determined Bidya in Kahaani or the feisty Silk in The Dirty Picture or be the warm and passionate Sulu in Tumhari Sulu, every time she has graced the screen – she has created magic on celluloid.

Now, Vidya is set to star in the much-awaited film on math genius Shakuntala Devi, which is all set to release on 31st July. Interestingly, the multitalented Shakuntala Devi played the flute and when Vidya got to know this, she took training for playing the flute so as to get into the shoes of her character. Vidya had taken a keen interest in discovering all the facets of the real Shakuntala Devi and embraced all her qualities so much so that she learned to play the flute.

Directed by Anu Menon and produced by Sony Pictures Networks Productions and Vikram Malhotra (Abundantia Entertainment), Shakuntala Devi also stars Sanya Malhotra, Jisshu Sengupta and Amit Sadh in pivotal roles, and is all set to stream exclusively on July 31st only on Amazon Prime Video in over 200 countries and territories worldwide.

