Hamari Bahu Silk: Actors Zaan Khan, Vandana Vithlani, and Sarita Joshi protest and request the producers to clear their dues

The actors of the show Hamari Bahu Silk have been facing a massive financial crunch and have urged the producers to pay their dues via a lot of mediums. However, on receiving no response from the makers, the actors have resorted to various ways of asking for their dues. While Vandana Vithlani has been making rachis and selling them online, Sarita Joshi has requested them to pay their money, Zaan Khan resorted to a silent protest under one of the producers’ building.

Speaking about it, Zaan said that he protested with a few crew members for over six hours and the producer did not once come to visit them. On top of it, she has blocked all of them and the other producer is untraceable. They have now requested the channel to help them out with this situation. Sarita Joshi is a veteran actress and since she lives alone, she needs the money to survive. Zaan, Vandana, and Sarita along with the other crew members have been left with zero money and their dues are in lakhs of rupees now.

View this post on Instagram

#Repost @viralbhayani with @make_repost ・・・ Hamari bahu silk serial actors protested outside the producer's office in Versova. Sadly, they have not bee paid their dues for over a year. The channel #zeetv too have not supported them. @zaan001 @partho_stylist #humaribahusilk #supportthem ????

A post shared by ZAAN KHAN (@zaan001) on Jul 23, 2020 at 5:28am PDT

View this post on Instagram

Its a shame Such a senior respected actress who holds a padamshri award has to make a video like this. I dont want to say anything more. THIS IS WRONG ON SO MANY LEVELS.

A post shared by ZAAN KHAN (@zaan001) on Jul 23, 2020 at 10:27am PDT

Here’s hoping that their struggle is worth the wait.

