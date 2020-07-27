Hamari Bahu Silk: Actors Zaan Khan, Vandana Vithlani, and Sarita Joshi protest and request the producers to clear their dues

The actors of the show Hamari Bahu Silk have been facing a massive financial crunch and have urged the producers to pay their dues via a lot of mediums. However, on receiving no response from the makers, the actors have resorted to various ways of asking for their dues. While Vandana Vithlani has been making rachis and selling them online, Sarita Joshi has requested them to pay their money, Zaan Khan resorted to a silent protest under one of the producers’ building.
#Repost @viralbhayani with @make_repost ・・・ Hamari bahu silk serial actors protested outside the producer's office in Versova. Sadly, they have not bee paid their dues for over a year. The channel #zeetv too have not supported them. @zaan001 @partho_stylist #humaribahusilk #supportthem ????
Its a shame Such a senior respected actress who holds a padamshri award has to make a video like this. I dont want to say anything more. THIS IS WRONG ON SO MANY LEVELS.
Here’s hoping that their struggle is worth the wait.
