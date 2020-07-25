Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara gains first place on IMDb’s top rated Indian movies list

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who recently passed away, starred in Dil Bechara that released on Friday on OTT platform, Disney+ Hotstar. The highly awaited film paid tribute to him as fans got to witness their favourite actor for one last time.

After it premiered on the digital platform, within few minutes, it's IMDb rating climbed to 10. However,

Dil Bechara now has 9.8 on 10 rating. Breaking the record, it has grabbed the first position on IMDb's Top Rated Indian Movies list. It surpassed the record of Kamal Haasan and R Madhavan's 2003 Tamil film Anbe Sivam.

Dil Bechara, which has been adapted from John Green’s novel The Fault In Our Stars, is a remake of the Hollywood movie with the same name that originally starrer Shailene Woodley and Ansel Elgort. It marked the debut of casting director Mukesh Chhabra as the director. Sanjana Sanghi, who was seen in Rockstar, finally bagged a leading role in this film.

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14. He died by suicide and no note was found by the Mumbai Police. As of now, the investigation is on and almost 40 people have recorded the statements.

ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput got admitted multiple times at Hinduja hospital for depression says Rumi Jaffrey

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results