Anurag Kashyap accuses Kangana Ranaut of giving Saand Ki Aankh director ‘panic attack’ for announcing a rival film immediately

Kangana Ranaut is currently making headlines for lashing out at the film industry for ganging up on her and star kids being a threat to the outsiders. The actress has named several celebrities and her team is in the war of words on Twitter with people who have been calling her out. In the ongoing back and forth, Anurag Kashyap's name also got involved.

On July 25, Anurag Kashyap revealed recently that Kangana Ranaut was approached for Saand Ki Aankh but she asked to make changes to the characters and wanted to combine the two roles into one.

Now, the filmmaker has responded to the comments made by Kangana Ranaut’s team about the actress not choosing to be a part of Saand Ki Aankh that starred Bhumi Pednekar and Taapsee Pannu. Kangana's team said that Anurag was never present during the narration of the film when she met Vikas Bahl and director Tushar Hiranandani.

On Saturday, the filmmaker said, “True I wasn’t at the narration.. but why when my director did not get back to you in two weeks on your suggestion then why was this project announced forcing the director in a panic attack. And when did this film come and go. Just asking about Teju.”

True I wasn’t at the narration.. but why when my director did not get back to you in two weeks on your suggestion then why was this project announced forcing the director in a panic attack . And when did this film come and go. Just asking about Teju https://t.co/3au16GjGgK

— Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) July 25, 2020

He also attached the link to the story of the film announcement of Teju where Kangana was to play the role of an 80-year-old. It was supposed to be a light-hearted story about a woman on the threshold of death but is still not ready to give up and leave the world. Speaking about the character, Kangana had said that Teju is a warm, vibrant woman who is full of life and doesn't want to feel old at all.

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut and her team have maintained the stance that the actor backed out of Saand Ki Aankh because she wanted them to cast age-appropriate actors.

