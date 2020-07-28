Sanjana Sanghi shares her favourite moment with Sushant Singh Rajput from Dil Bechara

Dil Bechara recently released on OTT and the fans have appreciated the film in the memory of Sushant Singh Rajput, making it one of his most special films. The actor was surely a man of many talents and is being dearly missed by his co-star Sanjana Sanghi. The actress even said that she was expecting a message from Sushant after the trailer of Dil Bechara was dropped.

She has been sharing multiple behind-the-scenes pictures from the shoot of Dil Bechara and the recent one is sure to win your hearts all over again. Sushant Singh Rajput is seen taking a power nap on Sanjana Sanghi’s shoulder during the shoot of ‘Taare Gin’. She posted it with the caption, “4:30AM : Manny takes a power nap during a night shoot for Taare Gin, as Kizie lends her shoulder, lost in thought as she always was. #FavouriteMomentsFromSet”

Take a look at it.

4:30AM : Manny takes a power nap during a night shoot for Taare Gin, as Kizie lends her shoulder, lost in thought as she always was. #FavouriteMomentsFromSet

Manny will forever hold a special place in all our hearts!

