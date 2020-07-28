Varun Dhawan gets the cutest workout partner in his niece, Niara Dhawan

All Varun Dhawan fans are aware of how fond he is of his niece, Niara Dhawan. He absolutely adores the little one and leaves no chance to pamper her with all his love. He usually posts a couple of pictures here and there with her and they are reason enough for his fans to gush over them. Being one of the fittest actors in Bollywood, Varun Dhawan has been working out even during the lockdown.

He recently took to his Instagram to share a picture with Niara sitting in a basket as Varun carries her. His workout just got better with the cutest workout buddy by his side and the fans have gone crazy over the picture. It is definitely going to drive your Monday blues right out of the window, take a look at it.

Sunday ????workout ????

A post shared by Varun Dhawan (@varundvn) on Jul 26, 2020

On the work front, Varun Dhawan will next be seen in Coolie No. 1, opposite Sara Ali Khan, marking their first on-screen reunion. The movie is a remake of the 1995 classic and is directed by David Dhawan.

