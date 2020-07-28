Shefali Shah pens a poem highlighting the little joys of life in her quarantine time

Possessing a natural charisma about her, Shefali Shah is one of the finest and most versatile actresses. Every performance of hers be it Pyaari from Satya or Sumitra Thakur from Waqt or Neelam Mehra from Dil Dhakdane Do is a testimony of her sheer onscreen talent. She can seamlessly join any project and seemingly steal the show. Her most impactful projects include Juice, Once Again and The Last Lear which also fetched her a National Award and not to forget, her hard-hitting web show, Delhi Crime in which she portrayed the role of a cop with great aplomb.

Having said that, while the entire nation is amidst lockdown, the actress who misses little joys of life and everyday chores, penned down a beautiful poem with her endearing words that emphasis on the little pleasures of life being missed. Her post read as, "Chalo na yaar phir wohi jaate hai…"

Shefali simply has that sort of gravity and versatility about her that forces us to keep eyes on her throughout her performance. Shefali has the range to play comedy, emotional and dramatic roles, doing so with a great deal of success throughout her career.

