Sussanne Khan clarifies Hrithik Roshan’s doubt on her post for women empowerment

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan are the most cordial and understanding people even after their separation. They have ensured to put their kids’ upbringing above their issues and are currently living together in Hrithik’s apartment due to the lockdown. They have worked out a proper system to go about their days during these unprecedented times.

In her recent Instagram post, Sussanne Khan’s monochrome picture was a part of the women empowering women challenge set up by the ladies of Bollywood including Bipasha Basu, Anaita Shroff Adajania, Farah Khan Ali and more. While the post did not explain the challenge in detail, Hrithik questioned, “What's the challenge?”, to which, Sussane replied, “@hrithikroshan to choose and send 50 women privately, that you admire and respect, more love and appreciation towards empowering each other in what we do.”

Take a look at her post.

Challenge accepted..♥️????????thank you @anaitashroffadajania @bipashabasu @farahkhanali @suchipillai ???????????????? #womeninspiringwomen #lovelaughliveandgive ????♥️#bigheartstyle

