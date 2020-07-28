Sussanne Khan clarifies Hrithik Roshan’s doubt on her post for women empowerment

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan are the most cordial and understanding people even after their separation. They have ensured to put their kids’ upbringing above their issues and are currently living together in Hrithik’s apartment due to the lockdown. They have worked out a proper system to go about their days during these unprecedented times.
Take a look at her post.
View this post on Instagram
Challenge accepted..♥️????????thank you @anaitashroffadajania @bipashabasu @farahkhanali @suchipillai ???????????????? #womeninspiringwomen #lovelaughliveandgive ????♥️#bigheartstyle
A post shared by Sussanne Khan (@suzkr) on Jul 26, 2020 at 9:29am PDT
Also Read: Hrithik Roshan’s selfie flaunting his salt-n-pepper look is going to make your weekend mood better
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply