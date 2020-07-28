After AR Rahman, Resul Pookutty talks about not getting work in Bollywood after winning the Oscar

After AR Rahman, Oscar award winning sound designer and editor Resul Pookutty has spoken about how the Hindi film industry shunned him. He won the Oscar for his work in Slumdog Millionaire for Best Sound Mixing along with Richard Pryke and Ian Tapp.

Late on Sunday night, Resul Pookutty took to Twitter to respond to a tweet by filmmaker Shekhar Kapur where he told AR Rahman that his fault was winning the Oscar. “Dear @shekharkapur ask me about it, I had gone through a near breakdown as nobody was giving me work in Hindi films and regional cinema held me tight after I won the Oscar… There were production houses told me at my face ”we don’t need you” but still I love my industry,for it….”

“…it taught me how to dream… there were a handful of people who trusted me and believed in me, they still do! I could have easily shifted to Hollywood but I didn’t and will not… my work in India won me the Oscar, I got nominated six time for #MPSE and won too… again all that for the work I have done here.. There will always be people to run you down but I have far more faith in my people than anybody else!,” he further wrote.

“And much later when I discussed this with my @TheAcademy members friends they told me about #OscarCurse! It’s faced by everybody! I enjoyed going through that phase, when you are on top of the world & when you know people reject you, it’s the biggest reality check!,” he added.

He shared all his tweets in one post and wrote, “All my post are not seen in my timeline, posting it here again so that it’s not wrongly interpreted.Oscar curse is over, We moved on.I’m also not liking the direction in which the whole nepotism discussion is going. So peace! I’m not blaming anybody fr nt taking me in their films.”

All my post r not seen in my timeline, posting it here again so that it’s not wrongly interpreted.Oscar curse is over, We moved on.I’m also not liking the direction in which the whole nepotism discussion is going. So peace! I’m not blaming anybody fr nt taking me in their films???? pic.twitter.com/ldpzSNUlsP

— resul pookutty (@resulp) July 27, 2020

In a recent interview, Rahman had revealed that a certain 'gang' in the Hindi film industry was spreading rumours about him resulting in him not getting work in the Hindi film industry. Reacting to the revelation made by Rahman, Shekhar Kapur tweeted, “You know what your problem is @arrahman? You went and got #Oscars . An Oscar is the kiss of death in Bollywood. It proves you have more talent than Bollywood can handle."

Rahman had replied to this tweet, “Lost Money comes back, fame comes back, but the wasted prime time of our lives will never come back. Peace! Lets move on. We have greater things to do.”

Lost Money comes back, fame comes back, but the wasted prime time of our lives will never come back. Peace! Lets move on. We have greater things to do???? https://t.co/7oWnS4ATvB

— A.R.Rahman (@arrahman) July 26, 2020

