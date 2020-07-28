Tale of two Amits: Vidyut Jammwal accidentally sends virtual hugs to Amit Shah instead of Amit Sadh

On Monday, actor Vidyut Jammwal sent across a tight virtual hug to Home Minister Amit Shah. Well, it was not intentional. The actor was responding to a tweet by actor Amit Sadh where he praised the trailer of Khuda Haafiz.
Vidyut Jammwal retweeted the tweet and wrote, “Thank you @AmitShah ..A tight virtual hug to you.” Instead of tagging his Yaara co-star he ended up tagging the Home Minister of the country.
However, Vidyut Jammwal soon corrected his mistake and thanked Sadh in another tweet, in a hilarious way. “Thankyou @TheAmitSadh…A tight virtual hug to YOU…I hope it reaches you on the right address,” he wrote.
Thankyou @TheAmitSadh …A tight virtual hug to YOU????…I hope it reaches you on the right address ???? https://t.co/pOocvFHCMa
— Vidyut Jammwal (@VidyutJammwal) July 27, 2020
Khuda Haafiz is slated to release on August 14 on Disney+Hotstar.
ALSO READ: Bollywood celebrities react to Kunal Kemmu and Vidyut Jammwal’s tweet on unfair treatment by Disney + Hotstar
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply