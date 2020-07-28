Sushant Singh Rajput Death: Mahesh Bhatt records his statement at Santacruz Police station in Mumbai

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case is currently under investigation. Though the actor died of suicide and the autopsy did not show any foul play, the police is still investigating what led to the actor taking such a step. On Sunday, it was reported that Mumbai Police summoned filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, Kangana Ranaut, and Dharma Productions’ CEO, Apoorva Mehta, to record their statements. They will summon Karan Johar too if required, according to Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh.

On Monday, July 27, Mahesh Bhatt was seen leaving the Santacruz Police station. The veteran filmmaker was accompanied by his staff. He was wearing a face shield and clicked by the paparazzi. The filmmaker hasn't put out any statement ever since his name came under fire on social media.

This past weekend, even Prime Minister Narendra Modi acknowledged former Cabinet Minister Subramanian Swamy’s letter in which he requested CBI probe in the suicide case of Sushant. Retweeting some tweets, he shared a copy of the letter that he received from Prime Minister’s office which read, "I have received your letter of July 15, 2020".

In his letter, Swamy wrote: "I learn from my sources in Mumbai that many big names in the Bollywood Film World with links to Dons in Dubai are seeking to ensure a cover-up is carried out by the Police so that voluntary suicide is concluded as the reason for the demise of Mr Rajput."

Sushant Singh Rajput died of suicide on June 14. The actor was found dead in his apartment in Bandra, Mumbai. Mumbai Police is currently investigating his death. According to Mumbai Police, 37 statements have been recorded so far.

ALSO READ: Sanjana Sanghi shares her favourite moment with Sushant Singh Rajput from Dil Bechara

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results