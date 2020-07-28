Aishwarya Rai and Aaradhya get discharged after testing negative for COVID-19; Abhishek and Amitabh Bachchan to remain hospitalized

A few weeks back the members of the Bachchan family including Amitabh, Abhishek, Aishwarya and Aaradhya had tested positive for COVID-19. While Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan were immediately hospitalised, Aishwarya and her daughter were advised to quarantine at home but were later shifted to the hospital when their condition worsened.

However, now Aishwarya Rai and Aaradhya have tested negative and have been discharged from the hospital. Meanwhile, Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan will remain hospitalised. “Thank you all for your continued prayers and good wishes. Indebted forever. ???????? Aishwarya and Aaradhya have thankfully tested negative and have been discharged from the hospital. They will now be at home. My father and I remain in hospital under the care of the medical staff,”Abhishek tweeted.

Thank you all for your continued prayers and good wishes. Indebted forever. ????????Aishwarya and Aaradhya have thankfully tested negative and have been discharged from the hospital. They will now be at home. My father and I remain in hospital under the care of the medical staff.

— Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) July 27, 2020

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan has been constantly updating his fans and followers about his health. The superstar continues to remain active on social media and also updates his blog regularly with his thoughts.

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results