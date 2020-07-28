Poonam Pandey gets engaged to boyfriend Sam Bombay; flaunts diamond ring

Actress and model Poonam Pandey got engaged to her longtime boyfriend Sam Bombay. The duo got engaged on July 23 and had posted a picture of them flaunting their engagement rings.
Sam Bombay took to his Instagram handle to announce the same. In the post the two are flaunting their engagement ring. “We finally did it,” he wrote, sharing the picture. Replying to the post, Poonam wrote, “best feeling.”
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Sam Bombay (@sambombay) on Jul 23, 2020 at 12:04am PDT
Sam often shares pictures of Poonam on social media and also shares pictures of their romantic moments together.
Take a look:
View this post on Instagram
Happy birthday to the love of my life, my bestie and an extraordinary girl. #ipoonampandey #fam #forever
A post shared by Sam Bombay (@sambombay) on Mar 10, 2020 at 11:36am PDT
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Sam Bombay (@sambombay) on Mar 9, 2020 at 3:00pm PDT
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Sam Bombay (@sambombay) on Aug 24, 2019 at 10:04pm PDT
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply