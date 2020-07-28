Poonam Pandey gets engaged to boyfriend Sam Bombay; flaunts diamond ring

Actress and model Poonam Pandey got engaged to her longtime boyfriend Sam Bombay. The duo got engaged on July 23 and had posted a picture of them flaunting their engagement rings.

Sam Bombay took to his Instagram handle to announce the same. In the post the two are flaunting their engagement ring. “We finally did it,” he wrote, sharing the picture. Replying to the post, Poonam wrote, “best feeling.”

View this post on Instagram

We finally did it!

A post shared by Sam Bombay (@sambombay) on Jul 23, 2020 at 12:04am PDT

Sam often shares pictures of Poonam on social media and also shares pictures of their romantic moments together.

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram

Happy birthday to the love of my life, my bestie and an extraordinary girl. #ipoonampandey #fam #forever

A post shared by Sam Bombay (@sambombay) on Mar 10, 2020 at 11:36am PDT

View this post on Instagram

Love ❤️

A post shared by Sam Bombay (@sambombay) on Mar 9, 2020 at 3:00pm PDT

View this post on Instagram

My #troublemaker ❤️

A post shared by Sam Bombay (@sambombay) on Aug 24, 2019 at 10:04pm PDT

Poonam Pandey is known for landing in controversies. In an earlier interview with ANI while talking about controversies around her, she said, “I used to get inspired by Madhuri Dixit but I had no idea how to get into the industry. No one from my family is connected to Bollywood. When I came here, I saw people need to have either a Godfather or some other contact. It made me feel that getting here is impossible. So I thought of having my strategy, which will be unique and different. That is why I came up and did controversies, which worked for me.”

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results