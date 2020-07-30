Abhishek Bachchan gives it back to a Twitter user who asked him ‘how he will fend for himself with his father in the hospital?’

Bollywood actors Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan are currently being treated for COVID-19 in Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital. The father-son duo have been very active on social media during this period and have been sharing health updates.

Recently, Abhishek Bachchan gave it back to a troll on Twitter who made fun of his current situation. “Your father admitted in hospital… Ab kiske bharose baith ke khaoge?,” the user tweeted. Responding to the tweet, Abhishek wrote, "फ़िलहाल तो लेट के खा रहे हैं दोनो एक साथ अस्पताल में। (Right now, both of us are lying down and eating)".

फ़िलहाल तो लेट के खा रहे हैं दोनो एक साथ अस्पताल में। ????????

— Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) July 29, 2020

Soon after, the user responded to the actor and said, “Get well soon sir… Har kisi ki kismat me let ke khana kaha…” The actor also replied to the tweet and wished for their healthy life. Abhishek wrote, “I pray that you are never in a situation like ours and that you remain safe and healthy. Thank you for your wishes, ma’am.”

I pray that you are never in a situation like ours and that you remain safe and healthy. Thank you for your wishes, ma’am.

— Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) July 29, 2020

Meanwhile, a few days back Abhishek Bachchan had tweeted that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and their daughter Aaradhya had tested negative and were discharged from the hospital. "Thank you all for your continued prayers and good wishes. Indebted forever. Aishwarya and Aaradhya have thankfully tested negative and have been discharged from the hospital. They will now be at home. My father and I remain in hospital under the care of the medical staff," he wrote.

