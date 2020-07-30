Rihanna says she is working on music and it will be worth the wait

It has been years since Rihanna dropped an album. As the fans are eagerly waiting for new music, she has promised that it will be worth the wait when she puts out new work.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight recently, Rihanna said, "I am always working on music. I am always working on music and when I am ready to put it out in the way that I feel fit, it’s gonna come out. And you’re not going to be disappointed when it happens. It’s going to be worth it.”

She further said, “I’m not just gonna put it out just because people are waiting. It’s taken this long, I’m gonna make it worth it.”

“I’m 10 years older, I’m 15 years older. I thought that was just a few years ago, now it’s like a decade-plus,” she added. “THAT is what I think about! But I’m also really grateful to still be here and being able to expand into other ventures. I’m grateful. It’s been fun and I can’t even complain.”

Rihanna has successfully launched her Fenty beauty and fashion line. As she has been focussed on her business, she recently launched the Fenty skincare line.

