Selena Gomez speaks about her absence from social media, says she has exciting things in works 

Singer and actress Selena Gomez has finally revealed why she has been away from social media. The 27-year-old 'Rare' singer took to Instagram to speak about absence.

“Hey! I wanted to take some time to do a quick message for you guys because I haven’t been posting that much. I just wanted to let you know that I love you guys and I miss you and there’s so many exciting things coming up that I can’t wait to share with all of you,” Selena said in the video. “I just think at the beginning of this year, with everything going on, it felt a little insensitive to post things that may be a little just… joyful or celebratory, it was really hard for me.”

“And, I’ve taken the time to learn, truly learn about what’s going on and I continue to make that my priority,” Selena further said. “But, just letting you know that I’m going to be a little bit more involved and I’m just sending more love and gonna show you some more of my personal stuff and what I have been doing. But, thank you for being here, and thank you for supporting me always and I will talk to you soon.”

There are rumours that Selena Gomez will collaborate with K-pop group BLACKPINK on their first album. Both the parties are yet to confirm.

Selena Gomez released 'Rare', her third solo studio album on January 10, 2020. It was supported by four singles 'Lose You to Love Me', and 'Look at Her Now' being the two singles with a music video. She recently collaborated with Trevor Daniel for 'Past Life' remix.

