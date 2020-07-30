From Ramp to OTT, Rajniesh Duggall recalls his journey

Actor Rajniesh Duggall shared his most cherished memory from the past of him winning the prestigious Grasim Mr. Indian in 2003. Along with the image he goes down the memory lane, recalling his journey from Ramp to Brand endorsements, voice-overs, music videos, films, television, live stage, and OTT.

The actor looked back at his winning memory and is grateful for all that he has learned so far. जब छोटे होते है, तब सिर्फ़ मंज़िल दिखती है…फिर धीरे धीरे जब उस राह पर चलना शुरू करते हैं, तब बहुत कुछ सीखने को मिलता है, बहुत से लोग मिलते हैं, बहुत तजुर्बा होता है…

थोड़ा सीखते है, थोड़ा सिखाते हैं, और बड़ते चले जाते हैं…मैं भी अपनी मंज़िल की और बड़ते चला जा रहा हूँ, अपना रास्ता खुद ही तराशते चला जा रहा हूँ। ( When we were kids, we only saw the destination. However, when we are on the path of our destination, we learn something, we meet a lot of people, earn experience. We learn a little, teach a little and walk ahead in our path. I, too, am walking towards my destination finding my way on my own.)," he wrote.

"From Ramp, brand endorsements, voice overs, music videos, films and television, live stage and OTT .. ♥️♥️Thank you universe," he added.

Rajniesh Duggal made his debut in Bollywood with Vikram Bhatt's hit film 1920. He was also seen in Phirr, Dangerous Ishq, Udanchhoo, Wajah Tum Ho among others . He was also the winner of the television reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi in 2014.

