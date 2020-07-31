Sanjana Sanghi shares another still with Sushant Singh Rajput, can’t believe it’s been a week since Dil Bechara released

Sanjana Sanghi has been sharing some of the most precious moments from the sets of Dil Bechara as she dearly misses Sushant Singh Rajput. The actress had even said that she was expecting to get a call from Sushant Singh Rajput as the trailer released. Extremely saddened by his demise, Sanjana Sanghi misses him beyond words, clearly. She has started sharing behind-the-scenes pictures from the various shoot schedules with notes that will make you miss him dearly.
View this post on Instagram
Taare Gin Soye Bin, Saare Gin.???? Manny, Kizie aur #DilBecharaFever ka ek hafta aaj complete bhi ho gaya hai. Yakeen nahi hota. This image? It’s the joy of us creating #TaareGin with the love & support of the people of Jamshedpur right behind us. It’s laughter. It’s joy. #FavouriteMomentsFromSet
A post shared by Sanjana Sanghi (@sanjanasanghi96) on Jul 30, 2020 at 9:33pm PDT
