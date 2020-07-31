Sanjana Sanghi shares another still with Sushant Singh Rajput, can’t believe it’s been a week since Dil Bechara released

Sanjana Sanghi has been sharing some of the most precious moments from the sets of Dil Bechara as she dearly misses Sushant Singh Rajput. The actress had even said that she was expecting to get a call from Sushant Singh Rajput as the trailer released. Extremely saddened by his demise, Sanjana Sanghi misses him beyond words, clearly. She has started sharing behind-the-scenes pictures from the various shoot schedules with notes that will make you miss him dearly.

The latest still is from the bike ride scene in the movie and we love how they look absolutely content and happy in this carefree candid. Sanjana Sanghi finds it hard to believe that it has already been a week since the movie released and the love they have received so far is overwhelming for them. she recalls how much fun they had while shooting the song, ‘Taare Gin’. Take a look at her post.

View this post on Instagram

Taare Gin Soye Bin, Saare Gin.???? Manny, Kizie aur #DilBecharaFever ka ek hafta aaj complete bhi ho gaya hai. Yakeen nahi hota. This image? It’s the joy of us creating #TaareGin with the love & support of the people of Jamshedpur right behind us. It’s laughter. It’s joy. #FavouriteMomentsFromSet

A post shared by Sanjana Sanghi (@sanjanasanghi96) on Jul 30, 2020 at 9:33pm PDT

Also Read: Sanjana Sanghi shares her favourite moment with Sushant Singh Rajput from Dil Bechara

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results