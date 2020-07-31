Sidharth Malhotra looks like a chocolate boy in this throwback picture

Sidharth Malhotra is one of the most good-looking new-age actors and has quite a huge fandom. Ever since his debut in Student Of The Year, he has been making heads turn with his looks and has always been a charmer. Even though he’s not as active on social media as he used to be, he makes sure to share a picture or two every once in a while.

He recently shared a throwback picture of himself from the college days where he’s flaunting his biceps. He wrote the caption, “Throwing it back to the good old college days.. Balancing lectures, rugby practice and gym training … Those unforgettable #DelhiDays! #hometown #TBT #ThrowbackThursday #SidFit.”

Take a look at it.

View this post on Instagram

Throwing it back to the good old college days.. Balancing lectures, rugby practice and gym training … Those unforgettable #DelhiDays! #hometown #TBT #ThrowbackThursday #SidFit

A post shared by Sidharth Malhotra (@sidmalhotra) on Jul 30, 2020 at 2:12am PDT

On the work front, he will next be seen in Shershaah with Kiara Advani.

