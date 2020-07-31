Sidharth Malhotra looks like a chocolate boy in this throwback picture

Sidharth Malhotra is one of the most good-looking new-age actors and has quite a huge fandom. Ever since his debut in Student Of The Year, he has been making heads turn with his looks and has always been a charmer. Even though he’s not as active on social media as he used to be, he makes sure to share a picture or two every once in a while.
Take a look at it.
View this post on Instagram
Throwing it back to the good old college days.. Balancing lectures, rugby practice and gym training … Those unforgettable #DelhiDays! #hometown #TBT #ThrowbackThursday #SidFit
A post shared by Sidharth Malhotra (@sidmalhotra) on Jul 30, 2020 at 2:12am PDT
On the work front, he will next be seen in Shershaah with Kiara Advani.
