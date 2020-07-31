Surekha Sikri reveals she has not been asking for financial help; wants to work and earn respectfully

With the entertainment industry getting back to work post the pandemic induced lockdown, the Maharashtra Government has issued strict guidelines for the entertainment industry for shooting. One of the guidelines states that the cast and crew above the age of 65 are not allowed to be on the set. This was not welcomed by several as there are many actors above the age of 65 who have unfinished projects.

Senior actress Surekha Sikri is one such artist who voiced against this decision by the Government. In an interview with a daily, she said that she needs to do more work to take care of her bills and other expenses.

However, the 75-year-old is upset by the reports that she has asked her friends for loans. She said that she does not want anyone to have the impression that she is going around begging for money. The actress said that many people have reached out to her and she is grateful for that. She added that she has not taken anything from anyone and wants to work and earn peacefully.

Talking further about the age restriction on the sets, she said that most people are going through difficult times and need money to survive and the restriction is making it difficult. Sikri said her medical expenses go up to Rs 2 lakh a month.

Surekha Sikri plans on writing a letter to the Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar sharing her concern.

