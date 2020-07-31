11 Years of Love Aaj Kal: Deepika Padukone celebrates ‘Meera’; changes Instagram name and DP

It's been more than a decade that Deepika Padukone won our hearts with her remarkable performance in Love Aaj Kal. Deepika played the role of Meera Pandit, the imperfect girl who celebrates modernity but yet is deeply rooted to her cultures. As the movie clocks 11 years, Deepika changes her DP and name to celebrate Meera.

As Meera, Deepika was endearing and eminently watchable. Playing a regular girl who goes through various phases of life was beautifully emoted by Deepika. Back then Love aaj Kal was one of its kind movies to show a free spirited independent girl who is career oriented but also follows her heart. To mark the anniversary, the actress took to her social media handle and shared a BTS photo of her with Imitiaz Ali, director of Love Aaj Kal and captioned it as, "The eyes say it all.."

The eyes say it all…❤️ #Meera #11YearsOfLoveAajKal @imtiazaliofficial @maddockfilms @erosnow

A post shared by Meera (@deepikapadukone) on Jul 31, 2020 at 3:25am PDT

Meanwhile, Imtiaz Ali made a sequel to the film that was released earlier this year. The film starred Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan in the lead. However, the film received mixed response from the audience.

