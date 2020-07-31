The Vamps kick-start new era with upbeat 'Married In Vegas' track from upcoming album Cherry Blossom.

British band The Vamps is kick-starting the new era of their music with their upcoming album 'Cherry Blossom'. Ahead of the release, they released their first single 'Married In Vegas' with an enchanting music video.

The group – comprising of Brad Simpson, James McVey, Tristan Evans, and Connor Ball – are seen jamming at a basement kinda location. The stunning music video on July 31 that brings back their charming personalities with a new sound and a lot of emotions and playfulness. Written by Tristan Evans, LOSTBOY, James McVey, Connor Ball & Bradley Simpson, the catchy tunes and instrumentals are upbeat and clearly depicts that the four members have grown as musicians.

View this post on Instagram

This is our new single ‘Married In Vegas’ out at midnight from our 5th studio album. Cherry Blossom signifies rebirth, 2 years in the making, thank you for your support and patience. The album is also available for pre-order from midnight local time. ????

A post shared by The Vamps (@thevamps) on Jul 30, 2020 at 5:51am PDT

The interlude part truly reflects the sentiments of the lovestruck romance. "All these things that I've done / Sin City under the sun / I keep the wind and the one / I leave when you said, "Shotgun" / All these things that I've done / Sin City under the sun / I keep the wind and the one."

View this post on Instagram

????

A post shared by The Vamps (@thevamps) on Jul 30, 2020 at 3:59pm PDT

Formed in 2012, The Vamps have put out four albums in last years. After taking a break, they are set to drop their new album 'Cherry Blossom'. They are the first band to headline London's O2 Arena five years in a row. The band has also done massive tours and have even performed in India, three times already.

ALSO READ: Ananya Panday and The Vamps’ James McVey to get vocal on cyber bullying

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results