Preity Zinta shares glimpses of the produce from her kitchen garden; watch 

During this period of lockdown, a lot of celebrities have shown interest in growing their own vegetables. Actress Preity Zinta who is currently in the US recently took to her social media handle to flaunt the vegetables growing in her backyard.

She first shared a video, in which she is seen plucking a capsicum from her kitchen garden. “Ghar ki kheti ???? How awesome to grow our own vegetables at home. Thank you Ma for teaching me & for inspiring me to spend time in the garden & grow our own vegetables ???? I’m on top of the world right now, yet I’ve never felt so close to Mother Earth,” she captioned the video.

“I’m so excited, proud and a bit giddy headed looking at my little kitchen garden. I never imagined gardening & being so close to nature would give me so much peace & such a deep sense of accomplishment. Thank you Mom ???? for bringing me closer to Mother Earth,” she wrote alongside another video where she is seen plucking fresh tomatoes.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Preity Zinta was last seen in the 2018 release Bhaiyaji Superhit.

