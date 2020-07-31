Sonu Sood shares a 23-year-old picture of himself; says he dared to become an actor

Sonu Sood has been in the news of late for his exemplary humanitarian work. The actor has helped thousands of migrant workers stuck in various cities to reach their hometown during the lockdown. The actor continues to help people in need during these tough times.

On Thursday, Sonu Sood took to his Instagram handle to share a major throwback picture of himself. The picture seems to be from his modelling days when he was starting in the entertainment industry. Back then he had a lean body as is evident from the picture. Sharing the picture, Sood wrote, “…and I dared to become an actor. #1997”

View this post on Instagram

…and I dared to become an actor. #1997

A post shared by Sonu Sood (@sonu_sood) on Jul 30, 2020 at 8:31am PDT

Sonu Sood is often seen playing the antagonist on screen. However, he has turned out to be a real life hero in these times of crisis. He made his debut with the Tamil film Kallazhagar in 1999. In the same year he was also seen in the Tamil film Nenjinile. He bagged his first Hindi film in 2002. The film titled Shaheed-E-Azam saw the actor play the role of Bhagat Singh.

ALSO READ: Sonu Sood announces 3 lakh jobs for migrant labourers on Pravasi Rojgar job portal

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results