EXO’s Baekhyun croons the soulful rendition of BoA’s ‘Garden in the Air’ ahead of her 20th debut anniversary

Korean music industry's legendary artist BoA, real name Kwon Bo-ah, who happens to be one of the most successful female artists of all time, will be celebrating her 20th debut anniversary on August 25, 2020. Ahead of her anniversary, her parent company SM Entertainment has organized SM Station where their inhouse artist will pay tribute to her by crooning to some of her iconic songs. Starting with popular group EXO's member Baekhyun, her sang a soulful rendition of BoA’s 'Garden in the Air'.

The 20th-anniversary project video was unveiled on July 31. The recreation was arranged by Park Moon Chi and Lee I:ll. Baekhyun absolutely nailed the performance with his versatile vocals.

The project called Our Beloved BoA will have many artists perform. This includes 'Atlantis Princess' by BOL4, 'Only One' by Gallant, 'Milky Way' by Red Velvet, and 'Tree' by SM Classics.

Meanwhile, Baekhyun has made his comeback with his second mini-album called 'Delight' that dropped on May 25, 2020. The fun R&B album received tremendous response. The album sold over 1,018,746 copies as of June 30, 2020. This made the 28-year-old singer the first soloist in 19 years to achieve this milestone. The last artist to do so was Kim Gun Mo with his seventh album in 2001.

