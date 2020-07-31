Ananya Panday celebrates Friendship Day by posting pictures with her childhood friends 

True friends always stay by your side in spirit and in your memories. The beautiful memories and moments that you have made together with your friends always tend to bring a smile on your face even when it's a low-day. Sharing a bunch of beautiful moments like that Ananya Panday took to her social media.
To commemorate friendship's day with some of her besties, Ananya Panday shared some adorable pictures of her and her besties! She posted pictures on her social media with the caption, "worse comes to worst, my girls come first ❤️ #FriendshipDay with my OGs."
worse comes to worst, my girls come first ❤️ #FriendshipDay with my OGs
A post shared by Ananya (@ananyapanday) on Jul 30, 2020 at 3:20am PDT
On the work front, Ananya has a stellar line-up of upcoming projects which include Khaali Peeli, Shakun Batra's untitled with Deepika Padukone, and Siddhant Chaturvedi, and another one being Fighter alongside Vijay Deverakonda.
