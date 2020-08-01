Akshay Kumar gifts 1200 fitness bands to the Mumbai Police 

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has been in the forefront when it comes to helping people. The actor has now distributed fitness health tracking devices to the Mumbai Police.

Akshay has gifted a total of 1200 smart wristbands to enable early detection of COVID-19 symptoms to the Commissioner of Mumbai Police, Param Bir Singh. Sharing the information along with a picture of Akshay Kumar handing over the wristbands, Aaditya Thackeray wrote,"Earlier today, @akshaykumar ji handed over fitness- health tracking devices to @MumbaiPolice. It gives a constant reading of oxygen, body temp and heart rate, helpful in Covid battle. Last month, Akshay ji gave it to @nashikpolice."

"Akshay ji has always supported our nation’s armed forces, police in various states. I’m thankful to him for his concern for our covid warriors and we also discussed about giving some of these trackers to the @mybmc for use." he added.

Earlier in May this year, Akshay had gifted 1000 wristbands to Mumbai Police and 500 to Nashik Police to track symptoms of the virus among front line workers who are above 45 years of age.

