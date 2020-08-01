Will The Real Ellen Degeneres Please Stand Up!

We were as surprised as you are to hear about the “toxicity” on the set of the Ellen Degeneres show. But we were even MORE surprised to note that TMZ has never written a negative word about the Ellen or her show, despite the fact that they MUST have seen this coming! BuzzFeed totally eclipsed TMZ with this scoop and we can tell you why. TMZ and Ellen are both Warner Bros shows, so apparently TMZ was “discouraged” from writing negative info about Ellen. It’s the same kind of intimidation that makes employees afraid to report their bosses, and women afraid to accuse powerful men of crimes. Insiders say powerful Ellen is NOT the nice person she appears to be on TV. We applaud Brad Garrett for being the ONLY celebrity courageous enough to speak the truth about Ellen – of course he’s now blackballed from her show!

