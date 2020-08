Here we have rapper T.I. asserting his masculinity on his way to Craig’s with his wife Tiny. It so happens that men are less likely to wear face coverings in public than women because they think it “makes the look weak.” This manly behavior unfortunately proves that TOXIC MASCULINITY KILLS, because men are much more likely to DIE of Covid-19 than women!

