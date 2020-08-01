Suhana Khan looks dreamy in her latest home photoshoot 

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and wife Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana Khan has a lot of followers on her Instagram handle. During the lockdown, Suhana has been sharing pictures from her home photoshoots.

On Friday, Suhana took to her Instagram handle to share pictures from her recent photoshoot at home where she is seen flaunting her Louis Vuitton bag. The young Khan is seen wearing a black-and-white polka dotted short sleeveless dress while holding the bag. “with a baby Louis Vuitton under her underarm,” she captioned the pictures.

View this post on Instagram

with a baby Louis Vuitton under her underarm

A post shared by Suhana Khan (@suhanakhan2) on Jul 31, 2020 at 9:13am PDT

Meanwhile, Suhana Khan recently celebrated her 20th birthday at home with her family. Khan has been studying acting in New York and returned home before the nationwide lockdown was announced.

