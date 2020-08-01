“This birthday was special; it seemed the whole country was celebrating”, says Sonu Sood

As the messiah of the migrants Sonu Sood turned a year older on July 30, hundreds of those whom he had helped reached home reached out to him in a surge of goodwill. Says Sonu, “This birthday was special. Never have I been so warmly and extensively greeted from all over the country. It seemed the whole country was celebrating. People whom I was fortunate enough to help reach their homes kept calling the whole day from different states.”
Sonu had never imagined he would get so much attention. “There were people video-conferencing, wanting to reach out to me, to just wish me well. It was overwhelming. I tried speaking to people from each state for 15-20 minutes”
How did this kind of attention make Sonu feel? “I feel embarrassed to get so much attention at the same time I feel humbled and grateful. Who gets so much love from so many? Only the most blessed do.”
Sonu had a birthday wish. “I wish this Corona thing would end. And I want people to come out with a stronger mind set after this crisis. I wish for a stronger India after this crisis.”
Also Read: Sonu Sood shares a 23-year-old picture of himself; says he dared to become an actor
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply