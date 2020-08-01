Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister shares to-do list of the actor; says he was planning ahead

After the untimely demise of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, his sister Shweta Singh Kirti often shares some of her memories with the actor. She recently shared a picture of a whiteboard with Sushant’s plans post June 29. She said that it was proof of him ‘planning ahead’.

In the picture shared by Shweta, it can be seen that the actor's list included waking up early, reading books, watching content, learning guitar, doing meditation, working out and conquering the moment. “Bhai’s White Board where he was planning to start his workout and transcendental meditation from 29th June daily. So, he was planning ahead. #justiceforsushantsinghrajput,” she wrote alongside the picture.

View this post on Instagram

Bhai’s White Board where he was planning to start his workout and transcendental meditation from 29th June daily. So he was planning ahead. #justiceforsushantsinghrajput

A post shared by Shweta Singh kirti (@shwetasinghkirti) on Jul 31, 2020 at 8:32am PDT

Meanwhile, Sushant Singh Rajput’s family has now been demanding justice in the case. The late actor's father has filed an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty for abetment of suicide and other charges. Shweta has also been sharing posts demanding justice for her brother. On Saturday, she wrote, “Your branches may twist and turn as you flex toward the light, yet your unwavering intentions will ensure that no faint wind will sway you from your mission” #JusticeforSushantSingRajput #Seekingstrengthandunity #biharpolice.”

View this post on Instagram

“Your branches may twist and turn as you flex toward the light, yet your unwavering intentions will ensure that no faint wind will sway you from your mission” #JusticeforSushantSingRajput #Seekingstrengthandunity #biharpolice

A post shared by Shweta Singh kirti (@shwetasinghkirti) on Jul 31, 2020 at 11:30am PDT

ALSO READ: Ankita Lokhande breaks her silence on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, claims he was not depressed

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results