’50 rupya kaat overacting ka’ and other memes surface after Rhea Chakraborty’s video statement 

On Friday, actress Rhea Chakraborty issued a video statement where she said that she believes in 'God and the judiciary'. However, her teary-eyed video did not seem to go down well with several on Twitter. Soon after the video went viral, netizens termed her 'pretentious' and dismissed her for 'overacting'.

“I have immense faith in God and the judiciary. I believe that I will get justice even though a lot of horrible things are being said about me in the electronic media. I refrain from commenting on the advice of my lawyers as the matter is subjudice. Satyameva Jayate. The truth shall prevail,” she is heard saying in the video.

Here’s looking how Twitter reacted to the video:

"Ab Tak Chappan 2" ka end part ka scene yaad aa gaya, I have trust in Judiciary, my lawyer will handle.

— Lucifer (@gd_lucifer) July 31, 2020

pic.twitter.com/4ggshkOHZ7

— Dipta Decorous (@iamDipta) July 31, 2020

#RheaChakroborty#SushantSinghRajput#ArnabGoswami

Me

Salary Credited At month end pic.twitter.com/FPkZZCIQSv

— AneeKet Patil (@VarkhadeAniket) August 1, 2020

Fixed it#RheaChakroborty pic.twitter.com/t0F3t5N8Ee

— Shivani (@meme_ki_diwani) August 1, 2020

#RheaChakroborty

Nowadays Stages of love*

Two days in love then in crime

patrol pic.twitter.com/0pCro0kwK1

— S A W A N (@theboysthing) August 1, 2020

This would have been better!!!! pic.twitter.com/9OJYfUhrTS

— Puneet (@puneetghatia) July 31, 2020

This is how #RheaChakroborty makes 'relationship agreement' to her bf : pic.twitter.com/FOLJH2D3Rz

— Stone Cold 3:16 (@smit24shah) August 1, 2020

ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend claims that he is being pressured to give statements against Rhea Chakraborty by the late actor’s family

