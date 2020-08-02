Sushant Singh Rajput’s therapist reveals he was suffering from bipolar disorder; says Rhea Chakraborty was his biggest support 

Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s therapist Susan Walker has now opened up about the mental health of the actor. She decided to speak up because of the misinformation and conspiracy theories raging in the press and on social media around Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty. In an interview with journalist Barkha Dutt, she said that the late actor was suffering from bipolar disorder and also said that Rhea was his biggest support.

Susan spoke about Sushant's mental illness and also highlighted the stigma around mental health. “I met Sushant and Rhea on several occasions in November and December of 2019 and communicated again with Rhea in June this year. Sushant was suffering from bipolar disorder, a severe mental illness that can be crippling for an individual during an episode. Symptoms can include severe anxiety and major depression, sometimes disordered thinking and paranoia. The continuing appalling stigma around mental illness makes it very difficult for patients and their families to reach out for help and support. This has to stop. Mental illness is no different than cancer or diabetes. It can affect anyone regardless of class, financial standing and so on,” she said.

She said that Rhea was Sushant’s strongest support and cared and loved for him. “Sushant was suffering terribly during his bouts of depression and hypomania. Rhea was his strongest support . The first time I met them as a couple, I was impressed by the degree of concern, support and love she showed and it was very evident how close they were. Rhea took care of his appointment and gave enough courage to attend despite being so fearful that someone might find out.When he was severely ill, he depended on her as somewhat of a mother figure and she completely filled that role with love, encouragement and patience,” she said.

“It was an incredibly hard time for her as seeing someone suffer through the cruelty of mental illnesses of family members. They need to keep it a secret and bear things in silence, an added trauma. The treatment that Rhea has received on social media is deeply shocking to me as I have only ever experienced her as a deeply caring and sensitive person. Sushant’s sad and untimely death needs to be yet another lesson for us all–in ending of shame and stigma around mental illness,” she added.

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14. He was found hanging in his apartment in Mumbai. The actor did not leave behind a note and the case is being investigated by the Mumbai and Bihar Police.

