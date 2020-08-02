Aftab Shivdasani and Nin Dusanj welcome their baby girl 

Actor Aftab Shivdasani and his wife Nin Dusanj have been blessed with a baby girl. The actor took to his Instagram feed to share the happy news with an adorable picture.
The picture has Aftab and Nin's hand forming a heart shape around the tiny feet of their daughter. Sharing the news, Aftab wrote, “A little bit of Heaven has been sent to Earth’.. With God’s blessings, @nin_dusanj and I are elated to announce the birth of our daughter.. we are proud parents and a family of three now.”
Aftab and Nin got their marriage registered in 2014. The couple had a wedding ceremony only three years later in 2017 in Sri Lanka. Nin is also Kabir Bedi's sister-in-law.
