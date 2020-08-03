Amitabh Bachchan is feeling bad that Abhishek Bachchan has to remain in hospital

In July, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Aaradhya Bachchan were admitted to Nanavati Hospital after they were diagnosed with COVID-19. The mother-daughter duo was discharged over a week ago and a day ago, Amitabh Bachchan left for his home after getting treatment for weeks. The megastar is feeling sad that his son Abhishek has to remain in the hospital.

On Sunday, he took to his Instagram to share a collage of Shweta Bachchan and Abhishek and Aaradhya and Agastya as he wished everyone to have safe Rakshabandhan. “.. and tomorrow be the festival of protection and security for the sister by the brother .. a pledge to be by her side, to hold her hand in times of trouble , to safeguard her from all evil that may erupt about and to let her know that no matter what he shall ever be by her side,” he wrote.

“Raksha Bandhan : ‘raksha’ to protect ; ‘bandhan’ to tie to bond to hold together. Our ‘samaaj’ does possess centuries old traditions that make us all valuable .. in the essence of behavioural convictions .. such convictions that can never be betrayed or dissolved .. they are the crafted genius of writings on stone .. forever,” he added.

Taking to his blog, he further talked about feeling said that Abhishek is still in hospital and wrote, “It has been heartening to be back from the Hospital after the ‘mukti’ from the Corona virus .. but a sour taste in the mouth when Abhishek has to still be in the medical care .. the medical conditions, tests, lab reports, clinical and physical and visual evaluations are all there in the minds of the qualified specialists that work day in day out to battle with this unique conditioning, and each hour through consultation, through the sharing of information, and experience with their fraternity from other parts of the World give us the hope of repair .. assuring us each minute that ‘all shall be well’ , when in fact they themselves struggle to find that confirmed patent that can be used delivered executed to save lives and conditions from the virus.”

He concluded by saying, “feeling bad for Abhishek .. prayers he comes home soon.”

On Sunday, August 2, Abhishek informed, “My father, thankfully, has tested negative on his latest Covid-19 test and has been discharged from the hospital. He will now be at home and rest. Thank you all for all your prayers and wishes for him.”

Amitab Bachchan followed up with his tweet, “T 3613 – I have tested CoVid- have been discharged. I am back home in solitary quarantine. Grace of the Almighty, blessings of Ma Babuji, prayers & duas of near & dear & friends fans EF .. and the excellent care and nursing at Nanavati made it possible for me to see this day.”

