Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti shares an emotional message on Rakshabandhan

It’s a painful Rakshabandhan for the sisters of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput who died on June 14. The untimely demise of the actor has shocked the entire nation. His sister Shweta Singh Kirti has been sharing unseen moments that he spent with his family that was away from the limelight.

On August 3, Shweta shared a collage that had all their treasured moments from childhood. The sisters were tying rakhi to their beloved brother. “Happy Rakshabandhan mera sweet sa baby… bahut pyaar karte hain hum aapko jaan… aur hamesha karte rahenge… you were, you are and you will always be our PRIDE! @sushantsinghrajput #happyrakshabandhan,” she wrote in a post.

Happy Rakshabandhan mera sweet sa baby… bahut pyaar karte hain hum aapko jaan… aur hamesha karte rahenge… you were, you are and you will always be our PRIDE! ❤️ @sushantsinghrajput #happyrakshabandhan

A post shared by Shweta Singh kirti (@shwetasinghkirti) on Aug 2, 2020 at 10:17pm PDT

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death has brought focus on a lot of topics that weren’t publicly known. Mumbai Police has recorded statements of over 40 people and carrying out their own investigation. Meanwhile, Sushant’s father KK Singh has filed an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and her family for abetment to suicide. The case is currently being investigated by Bihar Police independently.

