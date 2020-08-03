Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti shares an emotional message on Rakshabandhan

It’s a painful Rakshabandhan for the sisters of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput who died on June 14. The untimely demise of the actor has shocked the entire nation. His sister Shweta Singh Kirti has been sharing unseen moments that he spent with his family that was away from the limelight.
On August 3, Shweta shared a collage that had all their treasured moments from childhood. The sisters were tying rakhi to their beloved brother. “Happy Rakshabandhan mera sweet sa baby… bahut pyaar karte hain hum aapko jaan… aur hamesha karte rahenge… you were, you are and you will always be our PRIDE! @sushantsinghrajput #happyrakshabandhan,” she wrote in a post.
Happy Rakshabandhan mera sweet sa baby… bahut pyaar karte hain hum aapko jaan… aur hamesha karte rahenge… you were, you are and you will always be our PRIDE! ❤️ @sushantsinghrajput #happyrakshabandhan
