Raksha Bandhan 2020: Bollywood siblings celebrate the joyous occasion

The nation is celebrating the day of Raksha Badhan. The joyous festival celebrates the eternal bond between siblings. Amid the pandemic, the celebrations are either low key or virtual but that doesn’t stop everyone to come together and have a good time as they pray for peace, good health, happiness.

Bollywood celebrities are taking to social media to enjoy the occasion by sharing special moments with their siblings.

View this post on Instagram

Although younger to me, you two have always been my biggest support system, motivating me and being there for me throughout my life. I love you both so much. Happy Raksha Bandhan❤️ @priyadutt @namrata62

A post shared by Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) on Aug 2, 2020 at 10:18pm PDT

View this post on Instagram

Dear @mishaaladvani , I can see you’ve been my fan from the time you were in diapers. You’ve been a loyal audience, sometimes annoying but always supportive.. you’ve always been my favourite pain in the back….. PS- I didn’t drop you in the video and I never will, here’s a promise to entertain you for life ????????????‍????????

A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani) on Aug 2, 2020 at 10:33pm PDT

My world❤️????.Happy Raksha Bhandhan Mona and Gunnu ???? pic.twitter.com/QORrB6PdCb

— sonu sood (@SonuSood) August 3, 2020

Happy Raksha Bandhan to everyone celebrating and to my incredible brood of brothers. I’ve always loved this special festival that celebrates the bond between brothers and sisters…https://t.co/woKAtXYiFz pic.twitter.com/O7wZkf4XAL

— PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) August 3, 2020

#happyrakhshabandhan to all my brothers! I am blessed to have so many protective, strong and wonderful men as my brothers! I on the other hand am the official behena to many from my #filmindustry and I love it ????♥️???????? pic.twitter.com/S2dzuD8h8W

— Esha Deol (@Esha_Deol) August 3, 2020

Happy Rakshabandhan to my one and only favourite lab ???? @rubinasingh !! Thank you for always being up for everything…especially all the times you needed protection from me!! ????????‍♀???? #CantonementGirls ????‍♂ #HappyRakshaBandhan2020

— Nimrat Kaur (@NimratOfficial) August 3, 2020

# रक्षाबंधन की सभी बहनों, सेना के सैनिकों और कोरोना योद्धाओं को शुभकामनाएं। सबसे अच्छा उपहार एक भाई अपनी बहन को दे सकता है की वह उनसे वादा करे की वह सभी लड़कियों का सम्मान करेगा |

— Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol) August 3, 2020

pic.twitter.com/BKV26sXksm This sweet sister, looked after me in my …..most struggling days ….I was loner in this big city… she gave me shelter ????

— Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) August 3, 2020

Happy Rakshabandan Bandhan ???? A sacred promise to yourself. pic.twitter.com/GMdMIPrM4u

— Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) August 3, 2020

View this post on Instagram

This is a first! Virtual Raksha Bandhan. #happyrakshabandhan to all Thank you for the beautiful Rakhee and lovely letter @karishmakemmu I love you ❤️❤️

A post shared by Kunal Kemmu (@khemster2) on Aug 2, 2020 at 11:31pm PDT

View this post on Instagram

On the ball and in my corner. #happyrakshabandhan #timandinni

A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) on Aug 2, 2020 at 9:55pm PDT

View this post on Instagram

There’s no denying you are the coolest brother I know. And there s no denying I don’t know the first thing about being cool! #happyrakshabandhan bhai #throwback

A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) on Aug 2, 2020 at 11:29pm PDT

ALSO READ: KGF: Chapter 2 makers release first look of Sanjay Dutt as the merciless villain Adheera on his birthday

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results