Sara Ali Khan enjoys yoga session by the swimming pool 

After spending time in self-isolation since March, Sara Ali Khan is slowly resuming her daily schedule while working out and enjoying some time before she resumes work.

On Sunday, Sara shared a gorgeous photo of herself engrossed in a yoga session by the swimming pool. Dressed in red athleisure wear, she captioned it, “Happy Sunday #sundayfunday #sunnyday #sunnysundayIf only peace, serenity and green truly made you wiser…but at least I got the day right this time…”

Happy Sunday #sundayfunday #sunnyday #sunnysunday If only peace, serenity and green truly made you wiser.. but at least I got the day right this time…

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan will next star in Aanand L Rai's Atrangi Re, which also stars Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. It is touted to release on Valentine's Day week next year.

Sara is also gearing up for David Dhawan's reboot of Coolie No. 1 with Varun Dhawan. The film was slated to release on May 1 this year but due to the Coronavirus pandemic, it has been postponed indefinitely.

