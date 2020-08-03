The Kissing Booth 2 stars Joey King and Taylor Zakhar Perez swim under a waterfall during their getaway with friends

The Kissing Booth 2 stars Joey King and Taylor Zakhar Perez have all the reasons to celebrate. The sequel that released recently has received positive response and Taylor has instantly become the new "internet boyfriend". The actress celebrated her 21st birthday just a few days after the release of the film. Now, the duo is on an extended celebration trip with their friends.

The 21-year-old actress and the 28-year-old actor have been sharing fun photos from their getaway. Taylor assured their fans that they tested for COVID-19 before they kick-started their trip. The two of them were enjoying the sunny weather and even swam under a waterfall.

Taylor Zakhar Perez, who played the second lead Marco in the sequel, shared an adorable photo to wish her Joey on her 21st birthday. "Happy Friggen Birthday @joeyking. Honestly, I could write about this woman all day. She is the reason I joined the KB2 family, she welcomed me with open arms and love, she supported me, she pushed me, she made me laugh (like pee my pants laughter and had to check my underwear), she inspired me to be a better actor, she shared her family with me, THE LIST GOES ON. Grateful for you forever. #tbt," he wrote.

The Kissing Booth 2 premiered on Netflix on July 24. A few days ago, the cast informed the third and final part has already been filmed and will arrive in 2021.

Recalculating route. * * *disclaimer* we all tested negative ❤️

Legit a perfect day.

