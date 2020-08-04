Salman Khan shares a heartwarming video montage of celebrating Raksha Bandhan

Salman Khan had invited over his siblings to the farmhouse in Panvel where the Khan clan celebrated Raksha Bandhan in full swing. Salma Khan also posted a couple of pictures earlier today where they all posed flaunting their rakhis. Sharing a video montage of a few moments of them celebrating this festival, Salman Khan’s caption will take you down the memory lane.

The video montage captures everyone celebrating the festival while little Ayat was also a part of the montage tying rakhis to her elder brothers. Salman posted it with the caption, “Happy Raksha Bandhan – Yeh bandhan to pyar ka bandhan hai, Janmon ka sangam hai…”

Take a look at it.

Salman Khan is all set to woo his fans in Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai and Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. As per the reports, he will resume work in October.

