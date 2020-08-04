Ryan Reynolds debunks the rumours of starring in Zack Snyder’s Justice League and Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam

Warners Bros is working on their next set of films including filmmaker Zack Snyder's cut of Justice League which is releasing on HBO Max in 2021 and Dwayne Johnson starrer Black Adam. There were speculations that Ryan Reynolds might make appearance in both the films. But, the actor has debunked the rumours.

"I’m not playing Hawkman in Black Adam. Although I generally do whatever the hell [Dwayne Johnson] tells me to do. I would however love to be in Zack Snyder’s Justice League movie and I’ve heard I may already be in it," Ryan Reynolds wrote on Twitter on August 4, 2020. There were rumours that Justice League might feature Green Lantern which was earlier portrayed by Ryan Reynolds.

I’m not playing Hawkman in Black Adam. Although I generally do whatever the hell @TheRock tells me to do. I would however love to be in Zack Snyder’s Justice League movie and I’ve heard I may already be in it? #SnyderCut

— Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) August 4, 2020

On the work front, Ryan Reynolds will star in Free Guy, Quibi project with Samuel L Jackson, Netflix film Red Notice with Gal Gadot and Dwayne Johnson and a couple of other films.

