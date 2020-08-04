Asim Riaz reveals the release date of ‘Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam’ with Himanshi Khurana

Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana are going to give you major couple goals as they are all set to star in another music video. The song is titled as ‘Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam’ and the still oozes love and chemistry. Ever since Bigg Boss 13 ended and Asim Riaz made a grand proposal, the two had mutually decided to take it slow and are currently dating each other.
Take a look at the cover.
View this post on Instagram
Pyaar ke sang sab kuch, ya phir kuch nahi! #DilKoMaineDiKasam releasing on 10th August. #tseries @tseries.official @bhushankumar @asimriaz77.official @iamhimanshikhurana @Amaal_mallik @Kumaarofficial @arijitsingh @arvindrkhaira
A post shared by Asim Riaz ???? (@asimriaz77.official) on Aug 4, 2020 at 4:03am PDT
How excited are you to see AsiManshi star in yet another song? Be sure to let us know in the comments below.
Also Read: Asim Riaz flaunting his six pack abs in a shirtless mirror selfie is breaking the internet!
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply