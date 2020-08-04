Asim Riaz reveals the release date of ‘Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam’ with Himanshi Khurana

Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana are going to give you major couple goals as they are all set to star in another music video. The song is titled as ‘Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam’ and the still oozes love and chemistry. Ever since Bigg Boss 13 ended and Asim Riaz made a grand proposal, the two had mutually decided to take it slow and are currently dating each other.

This is the third music video where the two will be seen starring together and the cover looks heartbreakingly beautiful. Asim Riaz is seen playing the piano with an injured arm while Himanshi Khurana gazes at him with all the love. Flaunting his six-pack abs, Asim Riaz has left his fans swooning with his shirtless look. The song ‘Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam’ is slated to release on August 10 and the fans can barely control their excitement.

Take a look at the cover.

View this post on Instagram

Pyaar ke sang sab kuch, ya phir kuch nahi! #DilKoMaineDiKasam releasing on 10th August. #tseries @tseries.official @bhushankumar @asimriaz77.official @iamhimanshikhurana @Amaal_mallik @Kumaarofficial @arijitsingh @arvindrkhaira

A post shared by Asim Riaz ???? (@asimriaz77.official) on Aug 4, 2020 at 4:03am PDT

How excited are you to see AsiManshi star in yet another song? Be sure to let us know in the comments below.

Also Read: Asim Riaz flaunting his six pack abs in a shirtless mirror selfie is breaking the internet!

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results