Ishq Subhan Allah: Eisha Singh says she is grateful to play Zara again

Eisha Singh, who will be reprising her role as Zara on Ishq Subhan Allah has recently shared a still from the show. The actress had quit the show a while ago only to return on popular demand. Expressing her feelings of becoming Zara again, Eisha Singh wrote a heartfelt note on her recent Instagram post and is very happy to be back on the set. The actress has asked her fans to keep showering love on her character Zara and the show Ishq Subhan Allah.

She posted the picture where she’s seen sitting for namaz with the caption, “This journey has been a remarkable one. Living out Zara has been a privilege and a learning experience. It has both humbled and inspired me. I am grateful to be able to do it once again, I never bid goodbye to this show wholeheartedly and this is the reason why I am here again. Because it has my heart. Give it the love it truly deserves. :’) Becoming Zara was not easy. She is the embodiment of strength, courage, compassion, love and passion. She is resilient, eloquent and someone who has always stood by the truth. ❤️ Please keep showering your continued love and support. Tune into @zeetv at 10:30 pm. ???? #IshqSubhanAllah #Zara”

Take a look at the picture that she shared.

