Rashami Desai is all smiles as she celebrates Raksha Bandhan with family

Rashami Desai has recently wrapped up the shoot of Naagin 4 and the actress bid an emotional farewell to all those who have been there for her on the sets. Marking a special appearance on the show, Rashami Desai won a lot of hearts in very little time with her character Shalakha. She was also seen in the short film Tamas directed by Adhvik Mahajan and is currently looking at new scripts to finalize.

In her recent Instagram post, she posted a few pictures from yesterday’s celebrations of Raksha Bandhan. Posing for multiple pictures, Rashami Desai looked absolutely ethereal dressed in ethnic outfits. She looks extremely happy in all the pictures and we can barely take our eyes off them. take a look at her post.

Celebrating togetherness ❣️ . . #Family #Love #HappyRakshabandhan #ItsAllMagical #RashamiDesai

