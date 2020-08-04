Rashami Desai is all smiles as she celebrates Raksha Bandhan with family

Rashami Desai has recently wrapped up the shoot of Naagin 4 and the actress bid an emotional farewell to all those who have been there for her on the sets. Marking a special appearance on the show, Rashami Desai won a lot of hearts in very little time with her character Shalakha. She was also seen in the short film Tamas directed by Adhvik Mahajan and is currently looking at new scripts to finalize.
View this post on Instagram
Celebrating togetherness ❣️ . . #Family #Love #HappyRakshabandhan #ItsAllMagical #RashamiDesai
A post shared by Rashami Desai (@imrashamidesai) on Aug 3, 2020 at 11:18pm PDT
