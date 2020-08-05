Sushant Singh Rajput’s assistant Ankit Acharya says he was a changed man post his Europe trip with Rhea Chakraborty

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case is getting a lot more complicated with the amount of information flowing in from all the possible angles. The actor’s suicide is being investigated by the CBI now since his family and the Bihar Government have given the consent for the same. Sushant Singh Rajput had gone for a Europe trip with his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and his former assistant, Ankit Acharya says he was a changed man after his return.
The case has now been approved to be handed over to the CBI for further investigation.
