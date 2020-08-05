Mulan to premiere directly on Disney + but it will come with a price

Ever since the coronavirus pandemic hit the world, showbiz has taken a huge hit. Theatres have been shut, productions are halted and movies have been postponed indefinitely. With productions resuming slowly amid the pandemic, some studios are opting for direct-to-streaming releases. Disney has taken a huge step with Mulan that is set to premiere on Disney + platform on September 4 but with a price attached to it.

According to Variety, the live-action remake won't be available to the subscribers in the US. Instead, they will have to pay an additional amount. "Unlike the rest of the content available on Disney Plus, “Mulan” won’t be available directly to subscribers. Consumers in the U.S. and other territories will have to pay $29.99 to rent the movie on top of the streaming service’s monthly subscription fee of $6.99. In markets where Disney Plus isn’t available, “Mulan” will play in cinemas," Variety reported.

“We’re looking at Mulan as a one-off as opposed to saying there’s some new business windowing model that we’re looking at,” Disney’s CEO Bob Chapek said Tuesday, August 4.

Mulan follows the story of Hua Mulan starring Yifei Liu. When the Emperor of China issues a decree that one man per family must serve in the Imperial Army to defend the country from Northern invaders, Hua Mulan, the eldest daughter of an honored warrior, steps in to take the place of her ailing father. Masquerading as a man, Hua Jun, she is tested every step of the way and must harness her inner-strength and embrace her true potential. It is an epic journey that will transform her into an honored warrior and earn her the respect of a grateful nation…and a proud father.

Mulan features a celebrated international cast that includes: Yifei Liu as Mulan; Donnie Yen as Commander Tung; Jason Scott Lee as Böri Khan; Yoson An as Cheng Honghui; with Gong Li as Xianniang and Jet Li as the Emperor. The film is directed by Niki Caro.

