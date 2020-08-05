JYP Entertainment responds to TWICE making a comeback in October

Popular girl group TWICE is reportedly making a comeback in October. The reports have stated that the group is already working on their next album.

The news was confirmed by JYP Entertainment. It was revealed that the nine members – Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung, and Tzuyu – are gearing for their next album release. Once everything is finalized, they will make a proper announcement. It is being reported the comeback will be in October. Since the group debuted on October 20, 2015, the month is special for the members and they are often seen making a comeback around the same time.

TWICE released their ninth mini-album 'More And More' released on June 1, 2020, along with a music video. The album broke a major record. According to Goan Chart (Korean Music Chart), the album sold 563,000 copies which is the highest ever record held by a girl group.

Meanwhile, the group is currently gearing up for virtual concert – Beyond LIVE – TWICE: World in A Day on August 9 at 3 p.m. KST.

ALSO READ: TWICE’s leader Jihyo celebrates 15 years since she joined JYP Entertainment with childhood pictures

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results