Amitabh Bachchan lists down his charitable work after a troll questions him; says it destroyed his stand of not talking about his charity

Amitabh Bachchan was discharged from the hospital last week after testing negative for coronavirus. The actor was informed about the same on social media and thanked everyone for their good wishes.

Amitabh Bachchan, who is very active on social media recently responded to a user who asked why he does not donate his 'extra wealth' to the needy , “How about donating your extra wealth to the needy and poor? I am sure your wallet will be filled with immense love and blessings! Lead by example. Instruction is good but example is worth more!,” the social media user wrote.

Big B took to his blog and wrote a long note answering the question. “I weep as I put this out .. because somewhere today this lady has destroyed my belief and stand that I shall NOT talk of my charity .. only DO it .. it needs to be done not talked of ..”

“Seema Patel ji .. yes my wallet is full with love and blessings .. and I shall NOT take your ‘lead’ to follow by example I shall continue to give instruction BECAUSE you are completely delusional and have NO knowledge or ANY information of what I have done, what I am doing and what I shall continue doing .. not just for the poor and needy , but for the thousands of farmers that have been saved from suicide by my own personal charitable financial intervention, right from Andhra, Vidarbha, Bihar and UP .. for the martyrs families of the CRPF that have sacrificed their lives in J&K and Pulwama so you can be safe enough to put out your ill-informed comment here on FB .. for the workers in the Industry community numbering 100,000 families that have been provided ration and food for 6 months .. for the daily lunch and dinner provided to 5000 each day since the lockdown till today to the poor in the city .. for the 12,000 foot wear that has been provided to the migrant workers walking bare feet to their villages from Mumbai, by having my team catch them on the Nasik Highway, and to give them food and water for the buses, 10 in number, personally arranged to transport them to their homes in Bihar and UP .. for the entire train booked by me to transport 2009 migrant workers to their homes .. and when politics cancelled the train, within an hour to have booked and chartered 6 planes of Indigo, transported 180 passengers in each flight – 2 to Varanasi, 2 to Gorakhpur, one to Allahabad, one to Patna , and providing dry food packets to the migrants in flight , and to arrange for facilities to take the migrants to their respective villages, all at my own personal cost for the front line workers during the pandemic to have donated 15,000 PPE units and over 10,000 masks to the Hospitals and the Police forces in Mumbai .. to have provided substantial donation to the Chairman of the Sikh community in Delhi, who are working assiduously in helping and feeding the poor in this crisis ..,” he wrote listing down all his donations and charity work.

